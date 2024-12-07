Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $10.95. Mesoblast shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 49,100 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MESO. Maxim Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Mesoblast Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 128.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 15.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

