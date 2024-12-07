MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Price Target Raised to $36.00

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Up 0.3 %

MCBS stock opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. MetroCity Bankshares has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $880.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $60.45 million during the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, President Farid Tan sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $710,010.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 923,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,236,653.28. This trade represents a 2.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajit A. Patel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $165,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 645,739 shares in the company, valued at $21,373,960.90. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,600 shares of company stock worth $1,181,786 over the last ninety days. 27.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $212,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 15.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MetroCity Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.