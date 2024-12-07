MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MGM Resorts International

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $4,443,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,738,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,716,912.16. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $36.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.48. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Free Report

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.