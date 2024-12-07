Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $102.10 and last traded at $102.53. Approximately 4,379,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 21,342,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.04.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.81.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dantai Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 25.0% during the third quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 22,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,283,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $789,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,955 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 58.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 106,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

