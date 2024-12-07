Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Envista (NYSE:NVST)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NVST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Envista from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

NVST opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Envista has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.34 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 53.42%. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Envista will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Envista by 97.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 50.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

