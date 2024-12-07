Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Moderna were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. LPF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $461,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Moderna by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Moderna Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $44.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.58. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at $843,690.43. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $134,560. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.