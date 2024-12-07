Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) Director Buys $35,280.00 in Stock

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) Director Manchester Management Co Llc purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,460. This trade represents a 8.58 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
- On Wednesday, November 27th, Manchester Management Co Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Modular Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $169,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 21st, Manchester Management Co Llc purchased 166,666 shares of Modular Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.00.
Modular Medical Stock Down 1.7 %
Modular Medical stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Modular Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.
Modular Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.
