Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) Director Buys $35,280.00 in Stock

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) Director Manchester Management Co Llc purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,460. This trade represents a 8.58 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Manchester Management Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Manchester Management Co Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Modular Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $169,000.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Manchester Management Co Llc purchased 166,666 shares of Modular Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.00.

Modular Medical Stock Down 1.7 %

Modular Medical stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Modular Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Modular Medical Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Modular Medical in the second quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Modular Medical during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Modular Medical by 299.8% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 75,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 56,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Modular Medical by 285.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Modular Medical by 45.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 95,072 shares during the period. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

