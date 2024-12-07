Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $61.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,742,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,341,000 after buying an additional 2,168,379 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 27,142,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,048,000 after buying an additional 1,229,789 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,559,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,728,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,490,000 after purchasing an additional 473,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

