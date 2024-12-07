Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Trading 1.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.33). 1,159,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 348,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.31).

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £174.91 million, a P/E ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 106.96.

Get Montanaro UK Smaller Companies alerts:

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a dividend of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 4,545.45%.

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.