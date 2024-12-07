NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.
About NantHealth
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NantHealth
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.