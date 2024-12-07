National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,794 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,986 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $107,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $126.07 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $142.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.92 and a 200 day moving average of $113.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

