National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,603,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,759 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cameco were worth $124,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 6.0% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.7% in the third quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 39.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCJ. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 321.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

