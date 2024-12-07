National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 1,935,356 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 173.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,049,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935,356 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.23% of Mondelez International worth $224,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,151,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,239,000 after buying an additional 1,851,247 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,639 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,215,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,242,000 after purchasing an additional 489,068 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 12,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470,573 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,467,000 after purchasing an additional 293,773 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.86 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

