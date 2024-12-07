National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 5,094,269 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,160,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,094,269 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 1.75% of TELUS worth $438,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TU. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in TELUS by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in TELUS by 19.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in TELUS by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.80%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

