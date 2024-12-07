Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Navient from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Navient in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Navient

Insider Transactions at Navient

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 256,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,245. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 27.8% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,581,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,833,000 after purchasing an additional 779,973 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the second quarter worth about $3,345,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,582,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 171,160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 105,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $1.20. Navient had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.75%.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.