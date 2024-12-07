nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Macquarie increased their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

nCino Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of nCino stock opened at $37.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -138.55, a PEG ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.59. nCino has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other news, insider Sean Desmond sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,043,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,874,337.47. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 3,885 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $136,169.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,064.60. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,235,029 shares of company stock valued at $117,599,204. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in nCino by 21.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 97.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

See Also

