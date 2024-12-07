Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
GTLB has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Baird R W raised GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.
View Our Latest Report on GTLB
GitLab Stock Up 1.7 %
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $3,062,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 16,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $894,571.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,423,350.03. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,033 shares of company stock worth $10,569,356 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth $6,865,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,774,000 after purchasing an additional 21,976 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GitLab by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GitLab by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,476,000 after buying an additional 132,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GitLab
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Nebius Group Stock: A Rising AI Infrastructure Star
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Celsius Stock May Thrive as Pepsi and Coca-Cola Face Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.