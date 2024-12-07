New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Holdings Decreased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,156 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 21.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,080,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 369,695 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1,017.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 374,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 340,969 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 314,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 138,157 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 388,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 105,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,823,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,811,000 after acquiring an additional 100,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Insider Transactions at New Mountain Finance

In other news, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 150,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $1,637,119.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,632,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,483,383.62. This represents a 4.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Kline bought 41,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $453,726.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 351,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,470.36. This trade represents a 13.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 235,626 shares of company stock worth $2,593,191. 10.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Mountain Finance Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $95.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.10 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 30.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 121.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NMFC

New Mountain Finance Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.