Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 65,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 646,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ohmyhome from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ohmyhome stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Ohmyhome as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

