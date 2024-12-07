OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) vs. Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Financial Survey

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of OKYO Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of OKYO Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OKYO Pharma and Genocea Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OKYO Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

OKYO Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 573.08%. Given OKYO Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe OKYO Pharma is more favorable than Genocea Biosciences.

This table compares OKYO Pharma and Genocea Biosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OKYO Pharma N/A N/A -$16.83 million N/A N/A Genocea Biosciences $1.91 million 0.00 -$33.20 million ($0.61) N/A

OKYO Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genocea Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares OKYO Pharma and Genocea Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OKYO Pharma N/A N/A N/A Genocea Biosciences N/A -182.88% -62.76%

Volatility & Risk

OKYO Pharma has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OKYO Pharma beats Genocea Biosciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic chronic pain. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts.

