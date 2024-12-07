Old Dominion Freight Line’s (ODFL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Argus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.88.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In related news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,423.52. This represents a 28.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,435,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,094,000 after buying an additional 750,073 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19,764.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 685,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,130,000 after acquiring an additional 681,858 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $92,697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,398,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,068,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

