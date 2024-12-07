Olympus (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.51. 41,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 50,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Olympus Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopy systems, surgical microscopes, endoscope reprocessors, and maintenance services.

