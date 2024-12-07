OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,871,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 6.66% of OmniAb worth $33,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in OmniAb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in OmniAb by 64.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in OmniAb by 12.5% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OmniAb Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:OABI opened at $4.02 on Friday. OmniAb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $567.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of -0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OABI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

OmniAb Company Profile

(Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

Featured Stories

