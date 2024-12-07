Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 2,262 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 359,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.23 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.21.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.2653 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

