Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 23,501 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $558.82 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $419.28 and a 1 year high of $559.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $538.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.44. The firm has a market cap of $506.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

