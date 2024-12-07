Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 9,112 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $23,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 296,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after buying an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $130.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $134.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 117.94%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 959,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,624,965.85. This trade represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,431.64. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

