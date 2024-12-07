Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 11,604 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $19,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BIV stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.34.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

