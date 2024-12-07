Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock Position Lifted by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 324.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9,922.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.
Oshkosh Stock Down 4.7 %
OSK opened at $106.63 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $93.34 and a one year high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day moving average is $106.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.
Oshkosh Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.14.
Oshkosh Profile
Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
