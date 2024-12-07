Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Trading 4.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 181,841 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 43,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Osisko Development Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

Osisko Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.