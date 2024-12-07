Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Owens Corning has raised its dividend by an average of 29.4% per year over the last three years. Owens Corning has a payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $15.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC opened at $201.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.36. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $138.26 and a 52-week high of $214.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

