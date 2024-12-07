Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.47% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 306.5% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 169.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.62. Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $40.25.

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 400% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

