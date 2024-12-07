Pacira BioSciences’ (PCRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $35.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,780.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 177,557 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 158,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

