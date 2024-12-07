Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 2,624 Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 112,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 88.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 26,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael C. Geraghty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $321,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,968.64. This trade represents a 9.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

SXT opened at $78.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.76. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $392.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

