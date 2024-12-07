Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $202,000 in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 750.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE TPX opened at $55.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.64. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $58.44.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 108.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

