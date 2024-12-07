Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $214,000 in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2,418.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $76,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1,857.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 585.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MTX opened at $79.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.01 and a 52 week high of $90.29.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

