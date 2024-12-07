Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $219,000 in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 970,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,031 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 415,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,128,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,231.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,874 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MSGS opened at $230.22 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $168.32 and a 52 week high of $232.58. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $53.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Articles

