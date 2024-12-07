Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $227,000 Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

