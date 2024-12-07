Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Buys New Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Camping World by 79.8% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,344,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after buying an additional 1,927,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 20.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 121,022 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 42.8% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 228,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 68,517 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 22.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 360,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 66,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 121,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $2,647,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,842.40. This trade represents a 43.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camping World Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CWH stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 2.49.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -72.46%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

