Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Has $232,000 Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,931.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 36,793 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,035,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,208,000 after acquiring an additional 29,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 206,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 51,022 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLAY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 14,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $502,087.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,128.49. The trade was a 21.63 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.