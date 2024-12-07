Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Takes Position in GigCapital7 Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GIGGU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital7 Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GIGGU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital7 Corp. Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $470,000.

GigCapital7 Corp. Unit Stock Performance

Shares of GIGGU opened at $10.01 on Friday. GigCapital7 Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

