Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Takes Position in GigCapital7 Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GIGGU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital7 Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GIGGU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.
Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital7 Corp. Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $470,000.
GigCapital7 Corp. Unit Stock Performance
Shares of GIGGU opened at $10.01 on Friday. GigCapital7 Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.10.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GigCapital7 Corp. Unit
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigCapital7 Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GIGGU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital7 Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital7 Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.