Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Patterson Companies also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

PDCO opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.82%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

