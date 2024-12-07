Paul Grewal Sells 7,104 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 7,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $2,186,611.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,441,474.60. This represents a 8.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 2nd, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.71, for a total value of $3,057,100.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total transaction of $2,099,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total transaction of $1,701,000.00.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $343.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The stock has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 3.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.54.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $3,866,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $77,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 25.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 696 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 17.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on COIN. Bank of America upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.33.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

