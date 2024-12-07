PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals Stock Down 1.8 %

PHX stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $142.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.58.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 123.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PHX Minerals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 78,008 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 40.9% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

