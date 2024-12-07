Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 7th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance

HNW stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.46. 18,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,221. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

