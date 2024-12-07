Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 10.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 54,148,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 42,463,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.52.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

