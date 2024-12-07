Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $17.59 Million in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 753,941 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,589,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RF. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.50%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

