Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $18.97 Million in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,971,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of Murphy USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 141.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUSA stock opened at $539.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $506.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.29. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.55 and a 52-week high of $561.08.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 62.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on MUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.33.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

