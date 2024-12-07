Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 548,602 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 227.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 789,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548,602 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $13,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,576.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,565,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,068 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 12,579.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,983 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,509,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after purchasing an additional 715,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 254,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGNY. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Progyny from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Progyny from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Progyny Price Performance

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $286.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.85 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.