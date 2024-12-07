Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,747 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $14,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 38,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 22,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 41.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $69.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.77. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.61.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Cuts Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $387.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.78 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 98.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,486.29. This trade represents a 17.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Articles

