Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.52% of PJT Partners worth $16,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 317,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,399,000 after purchasing an additional 72,582 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter worth $5,801,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 7.4% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 594,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,252,000 after buying an additional 41,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 10.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 417,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,639,000 after buying an additional 41,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

NYSE PJT opened at $164.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.43. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.92.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.46 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 8.03%. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PJT shares. UBS Group raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Whitney sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $275,568.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,725. This trade represents a 15.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 1,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $245,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $762,980 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

